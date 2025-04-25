Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,974 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2,250.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Research by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Trading Up 0.6 %

NRC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $245.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.41. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. National Research’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

