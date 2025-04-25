Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $74,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,857.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

About Tyra Biosciences

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.