Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Genie Energy by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

GNE opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

