Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,425.68. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $42,593.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

RIGL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of 136.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.