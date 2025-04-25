Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.