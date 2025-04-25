Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NET Power were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPWR. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NPWR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.47. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

