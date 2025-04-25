Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $2,192,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 145,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,246 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

