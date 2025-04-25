Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

