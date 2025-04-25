Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $280.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

