Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,977.24. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,529. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $555.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

