Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,822 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $100,694,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,869,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:AGI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

