Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,603 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

