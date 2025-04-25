Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,045 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRY. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Berry by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 652,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Berry by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 571,812 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 435,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 245,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

