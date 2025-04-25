Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 187,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $160.45 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $169.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

