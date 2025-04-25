Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BTDR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

