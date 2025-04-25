Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,999 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $8.05 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

