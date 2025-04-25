Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viant Technology Stock Up 7.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DSP opened at $13.87 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $874.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.21 and a beta of 1.21.

DSP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

