Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACNB alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 286.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

ACNB Increases Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACNB

About ACNB

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.