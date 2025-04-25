Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,024 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 622,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,094,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, Director Chandra P. Leo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

GLUE stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

