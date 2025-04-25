Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,997 Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital raised VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.98. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

VinFast Auto Profile

(Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.