Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.
Globant Stock Performance
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
Read More
