HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.