Haverford Trust Co Sells 5,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

