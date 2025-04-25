Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HVT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.