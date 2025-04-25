HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for Evotec Earnings

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Evotec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Evotec Price Performance

Evotec stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evotec by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.