HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for GLSI Earnings

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40).

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,561,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,610,578.20. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.