HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on URC. National Bankshares set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Uranium Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 6.1 %

TSE:URC opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of C$354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

