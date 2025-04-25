HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,879.96. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

