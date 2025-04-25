H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

