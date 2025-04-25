Head-To-Head Review: Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intapp and Gen Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $465.03 million 9.29 -$32.02 million ($0.29) -187.59 Gen Digital $3.90 billion 3.96 $616.00 million $1.02 24.57

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Gen Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intapp and Gen Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -4.78% -1.86% -1.07% Gen Digital 16.32% 58.83% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intapp and Gen Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 4 7 0 2.64 Gen Digital 0 1 0 3 3.50

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $64.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. Gen Digital has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Intapp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Intapp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gen Digital has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gen Digital beats Intapp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats. It also provides identity protection solutions, including LifeLock Identity Theft Protection, Avast and AVG Secure Identity, Norton Identity Theft Protection, and Dark Web Monitoring for monitoring of credit reports, financial accounts, the dark web, and social media accounts to help safeguard customers’ personal information. In addition, the company offers Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions under Norton, Avast and AVG brands to enhance security and online privacy that allows customers to securely transmit and access private information, such as passwords, bank details, and credit card numbers, when using public Wi-Fi on PCs, Macs, and mobile iOS and Android devices; AntiTrack and Secure Browser products which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity anonymous while browsing online; and Privacy Monitor Assistant and BreachGuard products for removing customers’ data from public data broker sites; and ReputationDefender, a white glove service that helps customers manage all aspects of their personal branding online, including search results, social media sites, and overall web presence. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

