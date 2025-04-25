Head-To-Head Survey: Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 1 12 0 2.92

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $96.62, indicating a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 15.49% 13.14% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Western Alliance Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation $3.16 billion 2.47 $787.70 million $7.10 9.96

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also provides commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, the company holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

