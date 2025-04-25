Head-To-Head Survey: Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and U.S. GoldMining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.04 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Mining and U.S. GoldMining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.59%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02%

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Franklin Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.