Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthcare Services Group traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 2132211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCSG. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $985.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

