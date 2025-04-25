High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 58.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 1,026.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. High Tide Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a P/E ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.61.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

