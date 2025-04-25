Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Stock Price Down 43% – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 43% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.06). Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41 ($0.10).
Hongkong Land Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £93.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Hongkong Land Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,461.54%.
Insider Activity at Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.