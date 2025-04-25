Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Stock Price Down 43% – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 43% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.06). Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £93.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,461.54%.

In other news, insider Michael Smith bought 356,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £1,138,511 ($1,518,622.12). 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

