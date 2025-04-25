Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hyliion by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $276.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.52. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

