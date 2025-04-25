Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Financial Comparison

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Card Establishment and Intapp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intapp $465.03 million 9.29 -$32.02 million ($0.29) -187.59

Analyst Ratings

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp.

This is a summary of current ratings for International Card Establishment and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intapp 0 4 7 0 2.64

Intapp has a consensus target price of $64.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Intapp -4.78% -1.86% -1.07%

Summary

Intapp beats International Card Establishment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

(Get Free Report)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

