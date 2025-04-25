Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 472.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integer alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Integer Trading Up 0.7 %

Integer stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.