Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 866.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,177,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,798,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after purchasing an additional 562,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,793,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $846.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

