Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

