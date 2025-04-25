International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on March 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

International Business Machines Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $229.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.44.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $363,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

