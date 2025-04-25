International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.81. 29,470 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

