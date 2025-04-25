Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $104.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

