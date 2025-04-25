Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Kelly Services worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3,062.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

