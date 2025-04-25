Invesco Ltd. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Materion worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Materion by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Materion by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Up 3.7 %

Materion stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 287.69 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.