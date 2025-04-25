Invesco Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.30% of Neogen worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This represents a 137.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

