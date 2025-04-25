Invesco Ltd. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

