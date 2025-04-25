Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 456,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Haemonetics worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

