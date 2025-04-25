Invesco Ltd. Purchases 73,928 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,234.48. The trade was a 5.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

