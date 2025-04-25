Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

